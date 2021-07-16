Details of ‘Operation Hatuey,’ a Plan by Castro’s High Ranking Officials, Are Revealed / Juan Juan Almeida

Juan Juan Almeida, 11 March 2021 — “Operation Hatuey” was created and approved by the country’s high command in case of a popular uprising so that a group of citizens can protect certain objectives and people with firearms.

A joint strategic plan concocted by MININT (Ministry of Intelligence) and MINFAR (Ministry of the Armed Forces), Cuban military personnel distributed weapons to civilian homes whose dwellers are not even aware of the arsenal they are naïvely protecting.

Juan Juan Al Medio Episode 529/”Operation Hatuey”

Translated by: Rita Ro