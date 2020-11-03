Raul Castro Reappears after Reports of Illness Are Leaked / Juan Juan Almeida

Our apologies, the video is not subtitled.

Note: This post is from October 2020, since which time Raul Castro has ‘reappeared’ more than once.

Juan Juan Almeida, 9 October 2020 — In recent episodes of this program I showed a transcript of a recorded conversation I had with a source who informed me that on Tuesday, September 23, 2020, the Interior Ministry informed the Politburo that weekly Tuesday meetings would be suspended (indefinitely) due to the health of the Leader.

The source also said that Politburo members, all of whom were present, were not allowed to say anything about it and that henceforth their conversations would be monitored by the armed forces.

But yesterday, October 7, on the eve of the commemoration of the death of Ché Guevara, Raúl Castro appeared on camera and many now want to eat me alive.

Some say I am a liar.

Some more conservative observers say I am naive.

Those who are more conspiratorial say my sources are from the Cuban intelligence services and gave me misinformation to trip me up.

Others focus on subtle clues in images from General Castro’s appearance.

He certainly appeared to be much younger, and so energetic that one wonders if he had been soaking in a tub of Red Bull.