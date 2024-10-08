We Denounce the Increasing Repression of Independent Journalists in Cuba / Cubalex

Cubalex, 4 October 2024 — Cubalex denounces the increasing repression by Cuban State Security against independent journalists on the island. In recent weeks, attacks on freedom of the press and expression have increased in a worrying manner, constituting a systematic attempt to silence critical voices and limit the right of citizens to receive free and impartial information.

The authorities have resorted to tactics that include arbitrary detention, prolonged interrogation under duress, threats of lengthy prison sentences, and psychological torture. In addition, in these interrogations journalists have been forced to be filmed without their consent, violating their rights to privacy and dignity. In many cases, working equipment and money have also been confiscated, affecting both their ability to practice journalism and their economic stability.

These actions are clearly aimed at intimidating and forcing journalists to abandon their work. They constitute a direct violation of fundamental rights protected by international human rights instruments, such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, commitments that Cuba should respect.

Cubalex, urgently calls on the international community, human rights organisations and all those committed to justice and truth, to demand an end to the repression against journalists in Cuba. To defend freedom of the press and freedom of expression is to defend the right of every person to know the truth about what is happening in their country.

Cubalex will continue to monitor the situation and offer support to journalists who have been affected, reaffirming our commitment to fight for the respect and protection of human rights in Cuba.

Translated by GH