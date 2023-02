Dear TranslatingCuba Readers,

As of now (20 Feb 2023, 11:30 PM Havana time) — we are unable to access 14ymedio in the original, and so are unable to confirm our translations and post the accompanying photographs.

This ‘outage’ also retroactively affects the photographs on previous articles, many of which are currently not visible.

Please stand by, and thank you for your patience!

The TranslatingCuba Team

(Which is also all of you! Please join us at HemosOido.com, if you would like to translate.)