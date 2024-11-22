Netflix Will Premier Two Episodes of Its Miniseries ‘One-Hundred Years of Solitude’ in Cuba

The streaming platform cannot be legally accessed on the island.

EFE/14ymedio, Havana, 20 November 2024 — The American streaming platform Netflix will premiere the first two episodes of its new miniseries “One Hundred Years of Solitude” in December in Cuba. The series is an adaptation of the well-known work of the same name by Colombian novelist Gabriel García Márquez.

The announcement was made at a press conference on Wednesday by organizers of the Havana International Festival of New Latin American Cinema, which is being held from December 5 to 15 in the Cuban capital, who spoke of it as a “world premiere.”

“The film adaptation of the Nobel Prize winner’s masterpiece will premiere on December 6 in the Cuban capital on the second day of the festival,” said Tania Delgado, festival director.

Netflix, which is not legally available on the island — pirated copies of its programming can be purchased through the so-called “weekly packet” — plans to release this miniseries worldwide on December 11.

García Márquez (1927-2014) was an artist with close ties to Cuba. A close friend of Fidel Castro, he maintained a house in Havana. He also founded the New Latin American Cinema Foundation, an organization based in Havana, and the International Film and Television School in San Antonio de los Baños.

The yearly festival is one of the most important events on Cuba’s cultural calendar. Its director announced that this year 110 films will be screened – 89 fewer than last year – from a total of 42 countries including Cuba, Mexico and Argentina.

The 45th edition of the festival will open with the Argentine film “More People Die on Sunday” and will include seminars such as one dedicated to the Cuban screenwriter and animator Juan Padrón (1947-2020).

Similarly, thirty original pieces of art from seventeen countries will compete in the poster competition. The awards ceremony will take place on December 15.

