Cuba’s Supreme Court Revokes the Parole of José Daniel Ferrer and Félix Navarro

14ymedio, Havana, 29 April 2025 — Cuban opposition leader José Daniel Ferrer, head of the Patriotic Union of Cuba (Unpacu), was arrested in Santiago de Cuba after a raid by the political police on the organization’s headquarters in Altamira. Repressive forces completely ransacked the place and detained Ferrer, his wife Nelva Ortega, their young son Daniel José, and activists Roilan Zarraga and Fernando González Vaillant.

“They were all taken to an unknown location,” Ana Belkis Ferrer, the opposition leader’s sister, reported on social media. She reported the news and demanded the detainees’ release.

According to Reuters, the Supreme Court revoked the opponent’s parole, granted three months ago after a negotiation between Havana, Washington and the Vatican, never recognized by the parties. According to Maricela Sosa, vice president of that court, Ferrer is guilty of violating probation by failing to show up in court on two occasions.

“Not only did he not show up, but he also announced on his social networks, in flagrant defiance and contempt of the law, that he would not appear before any judicial authority,” Sosa told the British agency.

Felix Navarro was also arrested during a visit he made with his wife, Lady in White Sonia Alvarez, to the prison where his daughter Sayli is being held, in Matanzas. Regarding his case, Sosa said that his parole had also been revoked for leaving Perico, the town where he lives, without a judge’s permission.

Sosa also had a word about those people released from prison in January who have also made calls for “disorder” and maintained “public ties with the head of the U.S. Embassy,” Mike Hammer. This Tuesday, precisely, the official press published a long warning against the diplomat.

Several organizations have issued an “urgent alert” following the event. The Complaint Center of the Foundation for Pan-American Democracy recalled that Ferrer is a “beneficiary of precautionary measures of protection granted by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR)”.

“We condemn this new aggression by the Cuban regime against those who peacefully fight for freedom and democracy, and demand the immediate release of all detainees, as well as respect for their physical integrity and fundamental rights,” the Center calls for in a statement.

For its part, the Council for Democratic Transition in Cuba issued a communiqué in which it not only demands the release of Ferrer and Navarro, but also gives details on the legal situation of both.

Ferrer, they claim, had already served his full sentence since August 2024, while Navarro “never had parole conditions imposed on him,” as the Supreme Court alleges.

In short, it is an operation orchestrated by the State Security, a “simultaneous arrest of emblematic figures of the opposition,” which is a clear violation of human rights in the country.

For the Cuban Observatory of Human Rights, it is also “a new onslaught by the Cuban regime against opponents and human rights activists, and exposes the increasingly repressive climate on the island.

Unpacu and its leader have lived for months in extreme tension with the political police because of their humanitarian work in Santiago de Cuba. In videos and statements, Ferrer has recounted the process by which the organization feeds hundreds of needy people in the eastern Cuban city and the obstacles the regime has placed in the way of its work.

During all this time, Ferrer assured that he would not accept any conditions for his release and that he would continue to denounce both the critical situation of the country and the responsibility of the government in the multisectoral debacle of the island. In the networks there is also a repeated comment: the arrest took place after the funeral of Pope Francis, who convened the Jubilee of Prisoners, in the framework of which the releases took place on the island. A negotiator to whom the Cuban regime will no longer have to answer.

Translated by Gustavo Loredo

____________

