Cuba: Cienfuegos’ Imago Shopping Center Does Not Even Have Water

Shelves are empty at the hard-currency stores managed by the military-run CIMEX corporation.

14ymedio, Julio César Contreras, Cienfuegos, 9 October 2024 — “I’m on my break now. I came here hoping to buy a beverage of some kind as a pick-me-up but the staff at Cafe Cubita told me they don’t even have drinking water,” complains Laura, an intensive care doctor at the Cienfuegos Provincial Hospital, who has had nothing to eat or drink for the last three hours of her very strenuous shift.

The Imago Shopping Center, located on Fifth of September Avenue, sits in a prime location, ideal for attracting customers. Nevertheless, it suffers from a problem common to these stores: a widespread shortage of merchandise.

Initially set up to sell home appliances and electrical equipment, MLC* stores were supposed to generate income for the government in the form of hard currency, which had been flowing to Panama and Mexico along with the mules who travelled there en masse in order to buy consumer goods for resale on the island. Two years later, in the middle of the pandemic, the regime decided to broaden their scope to include groceries and cleaning supplies. The decision generated so much public outrage that, among the demands of the San Isidro Movement, was the elimination of this policy.

“The ones in charge are not interested in making money. They have to be totally incompetent to keep running things like this”

The stores are managed by CIMEX and TRD, retail conglomerates run by GAESA, a business consortium under the control of the Cuban military. According to signatories to a petition demanding their closure, the emergence of MLCs has led to segregation and exclusion due to their prohibitively high prices. The stores also require customers to pay for merchandise with a currency to which not everyone had access. The former economics minister — the recently fired Alejandro Gil Fernández — publicly claimed that, while not desirable, the situation was necessary to solve the island’s hard-currency crisis, that it would curb inflation and that it would be temporary. As it turns out, the stores have lasted longer than Gil Fernández’ term in office, though they are no longer a solution even for those with the deepest pockets.

“It’s hard to believe they can’t even sell you a sandwich,” continues Laura. “The ones in charge are not interested in making money. They have to be totally incompetent to keep running things like this.” She notes that customer service is also bad, that the air conditioning system is not working properly — allowing the stifling hot air from the street to enter the building through the front doors — and that the cafe’s level of cleanliness leaves much to be desired.

“It’s outrageous that there’s no service at all in this place and yet they pay employees for giving customers poor service, which is all they do,” she complains. The tables and chairs at the cafe’s front door are occupied by people passing through, who sit there for a few minutes to consume items they have bought someplace else.

The cafe is not the only business in terminal condition. Inside the retail complex, which is managed by CIMEX, is a business called El Rápido. A sign on the door announces it is “open 24 hours” but, paradoxically, it is closed to the public.

“When my grandson saw a game table, he wanted to go in of course. I had to explain to him that, in reality, you can’t go in because there’s nothing to buy,” says Gustavo, a resident of Palmira who is passing through the city. “He then asked me if the workers there were liars. What was I supposed to say?” he asks.

To top it off, Gustavo says he saw one of the cafe’s employees sitting on a of a chair outside the cafe selling packs of cigarettes to an acquaintance. “Who knows how many businesses here force their workers to sell things ’under the table’ because they cannot survive on the wages they’re being paid. It’s a shame the place is so neglected, that it’s run by a company that doesn’t provide the necessary resources to keep it operating,” he says.

One of the few places that does seem to be doing well is a store that sells jams, groceries and even meats. The line of customers outside gives the impression that, finally, here is a place with things to sell when, it fact, it is the store’s small size that explains the artificially large crowd size.

“Everything is crammed into a few square meters in a very unattractive way and the prices are the same as in most stores of this type. Then there is the rudeness of the employees. They act as though they’re doing us a favor rather just doing their job,” says Diana, a nursing student.

In terms of customer service, her experience could not have been worse. “I had to leave the line several times because the woman in charge of the bag check supposedly had to step out for a moment. She took so long that a line formed, with people waiting just to pick up their things or put them away,” complains Diana. “Unfortunately, it seems mistreating customers is the common denominator in all these places, with inefficiency being the main cause of all the erratic behavior. It shows a total lack of respect for the consumer who, to add insult to injury, is paying very high prices for their merchandise.”

Furthermore, no one understands why, if this store has food and drinks to sell, the center’s food service establishments lack provisions. “Why doesn’t CIMEX guarantee them a stable supply of products to boost sales and take advantage of the influx of customers?” asks one of them.

When price controls on six essential products took effect in July, thousands of Cubans raised their voices to ask a question that as truthful as it was ironic: “Why didn’t they also cap prices at the MLC stores?” The answer was obvious, and it is not just about who owns these stores. It is because their shelves are empty.

*Translator’s note: Spanish-language abbreviation for “moneda libremente convertible,” or freely convertible currency, typically dollars and euros.

