14ymedio, 14 April 2025 — Since its introduction to the Island in 1864 by students returning to Cuba from the United States, baseball has woven its history into our culture. The first official recorded game was played in 1874 at the Palmar de Junco Stadium, in Matanzas, considered the oldest still active baseball field in the world. Since then, the tradition has become an identity and a symbol of resistance.

A controversial theme

Unlike other countries, sports betting is banned in Cuba, although many people turn to regulated international online casinos to follow games and bet informally. Meanwhile, in other Latin American countries, sports entertainment goes hand in hand with casinos that follow the law. In fact, those who travel to Santiago or Viña del Mar can enjoy one of the best casinos in Chile, where sports and gambling coexist in a legal and safe environment.

The statistics that define us

In 1961, Fidel Castro abolished professional baseball, replacing it with an amateur system that prioritized homeland pride over professionalism. Nevertheless, our country dominated international events in the same way. Teams like Industriales and Santiago de Cuba became icons, filling stadiums with fans who chanted revolutionary slogans.

Numbers that will live in history

Today, despite the massive exodus of talent, Cuba has won 25 gold medals at the Pan American Games and has brought to stardom such great legends as Omar Linares, José Contreras and the Gurriel brothers, who became the first family to have two people who have won World Series (Yuli with the Astros, Lourdes Jr. with Arizona).

Over the course of baseball history, more than 380 Cuban players have made it to the major leagues, including stars like José Abreu, who won 2014 the Rookie of the Year and Aroldis Chapman, who remains one of the most dominant pitchers with his straight exceeding 100 mph. In 2016, Chapman helped the Cubs break the curse of 108 years without winning a World Series.

Cuba has also had memorable performances, such as José Miguel Fernández’s batting average in the 2013 World Baseball Classic. And who didn’t get excited when “Dick” Abreu won the MVP in 2020 with the White Sox, crying like a child when they gave him the award?

Our daily ceremony

From the streets of Havana and the Malecón to the stadiums of Major Leagues, the players carry with them that unmistakable Caribbean style. The victories of Industriales or Santiago are celebrated with the same passion as the successes of the national team of Cuba, while the fans who play on improvised grounds in neighborhoods like Lawton or Alamar create their own language about it: a “home run” is always “a stick”; a skillful pitcher “has tremendous fire,” and the strikes are counted with a mixture of resignation and humor typical of our country: “that pitch was bought!”

