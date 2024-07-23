Attack on Bukele, Donald Trump’s Olympic Gaffe / Jeovany Jimenez Vega

Jeovany Jimenez Vega, 23 July 2024: We were stunned, stupefied, it was simply incomprehensible. We have just witnessed a monumental political blunder when, on July 15th, Donald Trump, during the Republican National Convention, attacked incisively and gratuitously the Salvadoran government of Nayik Bukele, accusing it of emptying the prisons of El Salvador to send criminals to the United States, and as if to prove that it had not been a slip of the tongue due to some post-traumatic brain oedema just a few days later, from Michigan, in his first campaign rally after the attack, he retraced his steps and insisted on it with even more viciousness and raised the tone of his jaw-dropping accusation.

But what were you thinking, my little Christian? During the attack, did some shrapnel hit your mesopotálamo or did it lodge in your stupid, idiotic brain? How can you think of attacking in such an absurd way the most popular president in the world – literally speaking, in the whole world with all its continents, archipelagos, islets and polar ice caps – and just when all the media attention is focused on you after the July 13th plot? How can you so stupidly lash out against the most coherent politician in this rotten hemisphere? and on top of that, you call him stupid! Someone who, to top it all, has always stood by your side in the midst of the long political persecution they’ve mounted against you! It’s insane.

Well, you should know, Mr Trump, that this “stupid person” is one of the most brilliant examples of ethical verticality in the current world political panorama, not for nothing beatified in the popular imagination inside and outside his country, a “stupid person” who was re-elected and has more than 90% approval among his people. You should definitely have chosen your words better before showing such inexplicable hostility.

You should know, Mr. Trump, that you came out with that nonsense just when El Salvador is registering historic lows in emigration and thousands of hopeful Salvadorians are seriously considering returning to their country after decades of violence and systemic neglect, precisely because Bukele worked the miracle and locked up tens of thousands of murderers. Attacking the man who subdued those criminal gangs that for decades, long before his first term in office, Mr. Trump, had already spread throughout Central America and reached the west coast of his country, the leader who promised peace and security to his people and more than delivered, was an Olympic mistake that if it goes any further could cost you millions of Latino and non-Latino votes in this final stretch of the campaign.

Today, millions of Latinos are crying out for a ruler like Bukele from countries that continue to impact crime levels in the United States, from which thousands of tons of drugs continue to be exported, including the latest wave of fentanyl that has flooded many American cities with zombies. You should know, Mr. Trump, that while you unjustly accuse Bukele, Mexican and Colombian cartels are penetrating more and more North American neighbourhoods every day, and all kinds of deliveries from the Venezuelan narco-dictatorship continue to arrive.

Mr. Trump, If there is one thing we Latinos have plenty of, it is miserable petty bastards, and wherever you shoot you will hit the target; if you are looking for them, here you have a wide range of culprits: There are the dictatorships of Maduro and Ortega — even the Cuban one that has exported criminals and spies for more than half a century to the USA — and the corrupt populisms of López Obrador and Petro with their dozens of active cartels, unpunished and at ease, among other countries that have never stopped exporting all kinds of scum, but in the midst of this rottenness, among so many wretches on the loose, you fix your attention on Bukele? Really…?!; You cannot be serious, Mr. Trump!!!

To affirm that in El Salvador prisons are being emptied and criminals are being sent to the USA is a fallacy contradicted by the recent visit of Trump Junior to Nayik Bukele, where they treated each other with total cordiality and even talked about closing deals, or that of the Republican congressman for Florida, Matt Gaetz, who from the CECOT jail itself [maximum security penitentiary in El Salvador] has just launched his personal testimony, but if you, Mr. Trump, have proof to the contrary, please let us in on it. You should have informed yourself better before coming out with such nonsense. Now it is time to seriously question whether it was all just a trap that some Democrat Trojan left on your desk with false information to make you look bad in this final stretch of the campaign, because if so, it more than succeeded.

Bear in mind also that this outburst was launched in the midst of the final globalism offensive financed by a Davos clan that has set 2030 as its final delivery date, and in the face of which few, but very worthy, voices in America and Europe are speaking up in resistance, including Bukele with his unyielding defence of traditional values that are now under merciless attack. At a time when the globalists are putting up a monolithic front, this blunder must have sounded like music to their ears.

To sum up, Mr Trump, you have screwed up in the worst possible way and at the worst possible time. Those of us who, on the basis of common sense, have bet on you to stop Democrat cynicism and the consequent destruction of the West, as part of a global destabilisation strategy, hope you will fire the person who misled you on this and issue a sincere apology that the Salvadorian government would doubtless accept with all due humility. But if out of ignorance, ego or arrogance you decide not to do so, I advise you to wash your mouth out and opt for a modest silence the next time you hear the untainted name of Nayik Bukele. It will always be best, for you, I have to tell you.

