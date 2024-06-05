A Young Cuban Woman Missing for Three Weeks Left With a Group of Rafters

Yo Sí Te Creo in Cuba asks the authorities to look for the boat, whose location is unknown, where 19 people with hardly any drinking water are holding out

14ymedio, Havana, June 3, 2024 — Melisa Odaisi Peraza Cabrera, 24, who has been missing since May 14, is part of a group of 19 Cuban rafters lost on the high seas. The feminist organization Yo Sí Te Creo in Cuba asked the authorities for help this Sunday after the young woman communicated her situation to her family. Peraza Cabrera, a resident of Cárdenas (Matanzas), was last seen in mid-May, when she left her house to meet a man she had met through her social networks. The young woman has three children, two twin girls of four years and four months and a boy of two.

Her family heard from her on May 27, after several attempts to contact her, thanks to an acquaintance who saw her on Ayestarán Street, in Havana

Her family heard from her on May 27, after several attempts to contact her, thanks to an acquaintance who saw her on Ayestarán Street, in Havana, walking with two men. At that time, they told the authorities, as well as feminist organizations, that they feared she was a victim of some kind of violence.

To locate her, they provided a photo, as well as the complete description of the young woman, and asked anyone who saw her to contact two family members by phone or to call the Police.

Hours later, the feminist organization Yo Sí Te Creo in Cuba sent word that Peraza Cabrera had called her family to tell them that she was leaving the Island with a group of six women and 12 men who were somewhere on the coast of Artemisa or Mayabeque.

“Neither she nor anyone in the group could send the geolocation because they barely had coverage or battery. They have little water left. And we have lost contact since 3:12 pm in Cuba. We ask the authorities to mobilize without delay to find them,” the association said in a Facebook post that it urged users to share.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.