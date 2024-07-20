A 60-Year-Old Man Dies in the Collapse of a Building in Guanabacoa, Cuba

The person was identified by neighbors as Miguel, a resident in the area.

14ymedio, Havana, 19 July 2024 — A building collapse that occurred this Wednesday on Cadenas Street, between División and Versalles, in the municipality of Guanabacoa, in Havana, left at least one dead. The information was shared on social media by the Municipal Administration Council and by several residents.

According to the report, the collapse of the facade of the building at number 61 on the street injured one of the residents of the neighborhood, who “was treated quickly.” The man, recognized on social media as Miguel, age 60, later died.

At the bottom of the post, which did not offer any further details, many users criticized the state of the houses in that area, many of which, they say, are over 100 years old and in poor condition.

“I am speechless. This has all of us neighbors in a bad mood. That collapse killed a person, a beloved neighbor. If they don’t get their act together, the houses in Cadenas are going to kill many more people,” warned a neighbor, who claimed that the rubble had reached her door.

In the images and videos shared on social media, firefighters can also be seen searching through the stones and wood that have fallen from the building, which are blocking the entire street. Some residents also ventured into the interior of the collapsed building in search of the injured. Only a few walls of the building remained standing.

Such incidents are a frequent occurrence in the capital, especially when rain and bad weather soften the foundations of buildings already in danger of collapsing. At the end of June, when Havana experienced several days of storms, at least 19 buildings suffered partial or total collapses, according to a source for 14ymedio who preferred to remain anonymous.

The collapse of a villa on Calle 26 between 27th and 29th in the municipality of Playa, which was recorded by several passers-by and neighbors, was one of the most widely reported incidents of that time, in which it is estimated that there was at least one death and several injuries.



