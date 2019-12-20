Young Cubans Can Apply for a "Young Leaders" Fellowship in the US

14ymedio, Havana, 20 December 2019 — The Social Leaders organization has opened the fourth call to offer 15 fellowships to young Cubans between 18 and 35 years old with the aim of encouraging youth leadership, the academic development of future scholars and strengthening civil society on the Island.

Those selected will receive training for four months in the United States, “in order to execute community microprojects in Cuba.” The applications are open until February 12, 2020, according to details the organization sent to 14ymedio.

“The program aims to strengthen independent Cuban civil society and promote youth leadership, by training the fellows with professional tools,” explains the text. The fellows may “create, implement and execute independent community microprojects on the Island.”

To apply for one of the 15 fellowships, those interested should request the form by email: becalideressociales@gmail.com and cipcyapplications@gmail.com. Then, they must send, to those emails, their CVs and a copy of their passport in JPG format.

In addition to the age requirement, interested youth must meet the following conditions: be a Cuban citizen, reside on the Island, have a valid passport, have work experience in an independent civil society organization or in community development initiatives.

Candidates must also submit two letters of reference signed by people residing in Cuba which “may be from their academic, professional, organizational or community environment.” References should provide strong and positive comments about the applicant’s achievements.

The winners of the fellowship will be trained in the United States in the management of professional tools and also in obtaining skills to create, manage and execute their community microprojects in Cuba.

The fellowship covers the cost of issuing a US visa, medical insurance, a round-trip plane ticket, seminars, internships, lodging, maintenance, transportation to and from airports and support for the implementation of projects in Cuba. Most of the time in the United States the fellow will be in Washington DC.

With the support of a bilingual team, specialized training and professional practices in a non-profit organization, “the participants will develop action plans for activities related to civil society organizations that will strengthen their influence in Cuba,” the Social Leaders document said.

