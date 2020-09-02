With Three Deaths From Covid-19 in a Single Day, Cuba Has the Worst Data in Three Months

14ymedio, Havana, 2 September 2020 — Three people died of covid-19 this Tuesday, according to the latest accounting announced by the authorities. This data, the worst in more than three months, raises the total death toll to 98 since the start of the health crisis in March.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, the three deceased are from Havana: two women, a 94-year-old and a 65-year-old, and a 65-year-old man. Regarding the women, it was detailed that they were in intensive care before dying.

The figures continue to rise, and this Wednesday 61 new positives were recorded, registered the day before. Of these, 46 correspond to Havana, seven to Artemisa, six to Ciego de Ávila and two to Pinar del Río.

It is striking that the number of recovered, 63, is similar to that of new cases, 61. Of these, 60 are Cubans and one aforeign resident on the Island, 51 of them contacts of previously confirmed patients, and 34 did not show symptoms.

Of those positive, a total of 22 patients remain in serious or critical condition.

The capital’s entry into the phase 1 reopening, on July 3, was a mirage of just a couple of weeks. At the end of that month, the number of infections began to grow without pause, with local outbreaks that led to the establishment of new restrictions in Havana and other provinces, including Artemisa and Pinar del Río.

The capital’s government was imposing increasingly rigorous measures to try to control the contagion, until decreeing, as of this September 1, the toughest regulations since the pandemic began, which include an all-night curfew and restrictions on mobility between municipalities during the day.

On the second day of the entry into force of the new restrictions taken in the capital, reinforced by decree law, the return to normality is further away than ever.

