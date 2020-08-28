What Laura Left Behind When it Passed Through Cuba / Juan Juan Almeida

(The video is in Spanish and not subtitled)

Juan Juan Almeida, 26 August 2020 — Laura left Cuba with more gains than losses: but the government hid this

Or, what is worse, it hides its inabilities behind the hydrometeorological phenomenon

The reduction of the water levels was a constant in the Guantanamo reservoirs. They were about to declare a drought.

To give you an idea, the volume of water in the dams in the most easterly province of Cuba, Guantanamo, was 171 million cubic metres and its capacity was 348.

Although less than half, any water was important, otherwise there wouldn’t be any. And I don’t know if they understand that a province without doctors can bring in doctors; a province without police can import police; if a province doesn’t have an airport, people can get in by sea, or along the highway; but a province without water, will collapse.

In Granma province, the situation was no different

Between the dams at Guisa, Corojo, Paso Malo, Cautillo, Bueycito, and all the dams in Manzanillo and Bayamo; between all of them they weren’t even at half the nearly 900 million cubic metres of water which is their capacity.

The situation in Las Tunas was a bit worse than “alarming”.

The dams in that province were not in danger of drought, but rather of what comes after.

The reservoirs weren’t even at 40% capacity

In a better state than Las Tunas, but just as worrying was Villa Clara: Placetas, Manicaragua, Camajuani, Ranchuelo and Santa Clara, received very important supplies of water

The water problem was bad in that part of Cuba, which, up to the Agabama-Gramal fork wasnt able to get into the aqueduct of the capital city of the province, leaving it without enough water

We are not just talking about water; Laura also brought other benefts, as recounted in this broadcast by Juan Juan “Al Medio”.

Translated by GH