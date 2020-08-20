U.S. Suspends Private Charter Flights to Cuba to ‘Deny’ Resources to Havana

14ymedio, Havana, 13 August, 2020 — The United States decided on Thursday to interrupt private charter flights to Cuba, a new measure to put pressure on the Cuban Government. This measure affects flights on private planes that are rented or owned, not commercial charter flights.

“I asked the Transportation Department to suspend private flights to all the Cuban airports, including Havana,” Mike Pompeo, the Secretary of State, announced.

“This action will suspend all charter flights between the United States and Cuba over which the Department of Transportation exercises jurisdiction, excepting public charter flights authorized to and from Havana and other private charter flights for emergency doctors, search and rescue missions and other trips in function of U.S. interests,” said Pompeo.

The U.S. Secretary of State explained that the measure aims to “deny” resources to the Cuban Government and prevent it from using them “to commit abuses”.

For the same purpose, this last May, the U. S. Department of Transportation limited charter flights to the Island to 3,600 per year. “Maintaining and limiting charter flights to José Martí International Airport involves controlling the main access for travel from the United States for family visits or other legal ends, at the same time preventing charter operators from increasing service to Havana in response,” the Department said at the time.

These flights, used by Cuban Americans to travel from Miami to Havana since restrictions are imposed on regular airlines, are not affected by the measure announced on Thursday by Washington.

Translated by Regina Anavy

