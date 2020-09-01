Two Cubans Win the Biznaga de Plata Prize for ‘Best Director’ at the Malaga Festival

14ymedio, Havana, 30 August 2020 — On Saturday, A media voz, a feature film directed by Cuban filmmakers Patricia Pérez and Heidi Hassan, received the Biznaga de Plata prize for ’Best Director’ in the official documentary section of the 23rd edition of the Malaga Film Festival.

The event described the film on its social networks as a “moving” story that speaks to the friendship between two friends “with their encounters and disagreements” where “glances and intimate stories about cinema as a way of life” coexist.

The film is a co-production between Spain, France, Cuba and Switzerland under the direction of Pérez and Hassan, both graduates of the San Antonio de los Baños International School of Film and Television, and who currently reside in Spain.

In 2019 A media voz also won the Best Feature Film Award at the 32nd edition of the Amsterdam International Documentary Film Festival and the Coral Award for Best Documentary Feature Film awarded by the International New Latin American Film Festival of Havana. In this last contest, the documentary had several presentations on the island and its directors hope to be able to release it soon in the country’s cinema circuit.

This autobiographical documentary was created through the audiovisual partnership between Patricia and Heidi, who were best friends since childhood, but who were physically separated during adolescence by the path of migration to Europe for a period of 15 years. The synopsis says that a dialogue is articulated in the work that shows “two stories in which identity, motherhood and creation intersect and mutually promote each other.”

The documentary already has commitments to be shown at festivals in Israel, Peru, Greece and France, and at the end of 2020 it will be released in Spain.

