The Telegram App is Still Down in Cuba

14ymedio, Yoani Sanchez, Generation Y, Havana, 20 October 2020 – I have read in various media about the supposed reestablishment of the Telegram app in Cuba. I am sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but on the morning of Tuesday, October 20, Cuban Culture Day, it is only possible to access the tool through some Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), the few they have not yet been able to block.

At least this is what I have verified with Android, iOS, MacOs and Windows through several friends and colleagues living in Havana, Sancti Spíritus, Santiago de Cuba and Pinar del Río. Although I would like to hear from other witnesses and their experiences.

What else would I like to see fixed? But better to be cautious with the headlines, lest the censors are playing at confusion and attrition.

I know that strategy because of the blockade against this blog, Generation Y, since 2008.

____________

