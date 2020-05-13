The Odyssey

14ymedio, Reinaldo Escobar, Havana, 11 May 2020 — Rarely does one have the luck to have an experience like this.

This May 9th marked the 35th anniversary of our occupying this Yugoslav model IMS-14 building. The figures may be boring, but in this case they are eloquent.

We were 144 new owners. Of these, 132 had participated in the construction of the building through the microbrigade system. Of those original owners, today 48 are living in building, another 48 have died, and another 48 have moved.

That May 9th of 1985, the average age of those who occupied their apartments was 38. Today it is 73 years old. Among the 48 who have moved, there are 10 who have emigrated, not counting those who reside abroad but retain their residence in Cuba.

Here we brought our children. Others were born here. At least fifty of them have decided to live in another country.

Those who obtained an apartment were people who had sufficient labor and social “merits.” The majority came from the Radio and Television Institute and from other centers attached to the Culture Union.

In all this time the “incident book” has recorded several divorces, one murder and one suicide attempt. On the 14th floor we live, the most controversial.

