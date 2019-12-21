The Felled Tree Sprouts

14ymedio, Marcelo Hernández, Havana, 19 December 2019 — The arboricidal fury chopped down this old Havana flamboyant tree without compassion, perhaps under the pretext of avoiding collisions with the power line, or to protect the sidewalks from its vigorous roots or because it blocked the cool breeze from the balcony from a whimsical powerful neighbor. Your guess is as good as mine!

But, as it still had life, something happened to fulfill the verses of the poet Miguel Hernández — “I am like the felled tree that sprouts” — and there it is, with its exciting and brittle twig, challenging those who tried to annul it, who humiliated it by turning it into a garbage can.

By some strange association, typical of the positive thoughts that emerge on the eve of a new year, this greening promotes hope. As much as an attempt has been made to curtail the vocation of freedom of a people, the ability to regenerate always remains in its original substance.

The twig is fragile and must be protected from them and from us.

____________

