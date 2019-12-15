Teachers Day, Gifts No Matter What

14ymedio, Havana, 13 December 2019 — December is the month of expenses. Not only for Christmas celebrations and Christmas dinner, but because all families with school-age children must set aside something in their budget to buy gifts for Teachers Day, which, although it is the 22nd, will be celebrated next Friday this year, the last school day before the year-end school holidays. Shops and private businesses, such as this one in the Havana neighborhood of La Timba, display their offerings for teachers, teaching assistants and tutors. Nobody wants to be left without a gift, even if it is just something small.

