Some Little Known Places to Visit in Cuba

14ymedio, Havana, 16 September 2020 — Cuba is one of the favorite destinations for travelers and its iconic city and its beaches are two of its principle charms for those who decide to visit it. But, if you want to escape the typical places and would like to visit some remote or less known places, then we are going to show you some of those places that will become essential and that are outside the tourist spots and, therefore, less full of people.

La Boca, Camaguey

This is a fishing village in the province of Camagüey, in which there are wooden houses along the coast, with palm trees that give a delicious shade to the beach. This town offers a glimpse into local life through the residents who live their routine, coming back from fishing days, clothes drying on ropes between the houses and children playing in the streets. One of the most enriching experiences would be to rent a room in the home of a local.

The Hotel National

The Hotel Nacional de Cuba, considered the best in the Caribbean with 549 rooms, was the third largest in the country at the end of the 1950s. It entrance is at the intersection of M and 21st streets, in Vedado. It was inaugurated on 30 December 1930 and for decades remained the largest and the top of the line in the country, especially for lovers of online gambling and casino games. Hundreds of world personalities have stayed in it, from presidents to famous artists.

Los Pinos Beach, Cayo Sabinal

It is one of the most remote places in Cuba and reveals the most beautiful landscapes in the country, which are almost without tourists and full of the most important creations of nature. It is one of the most remote keys in Cuba and is connected to the province of Camagüey by an incredibly narrow strip of land at the tip of the north coast. Playa Pinos is one of the most beautiful beaches in Cuba and you will not find many people there since there is a row of cabins that are the only accommodation option.

Guanahacabibes Peninsula

The peninsula is a Biosphere Reserve and is located on the western tip of Cuba and is a protected area full of mangroves, forests and a great variety of wildlife. It is a perfect place to explore the seascapes, caverns and other attractions. Guides are required on this site, and they offer excellent comprehensive tours and ensuring that the protected area remains that way. Among some of the endangered animals are deer, crocodiles, cranes and wild pigs, which live in the South Protected Area of ​​Isla de la Juventud. Also, you can visit the caves of Punta del Este, where you can see pre-Columbian drawings, which present a remarkable look at history.

