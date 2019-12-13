HELP! Cuba: The Castro Family Has Ties to drug trafficking / Juan Juan Almeida

Juan Juan Almeido, 21 November 2019 — Owing to its geography, and because the Island is part of the world, the threat of drugs is not foreign to Cuba.

And, like someone who has nothing to hide, the Cuban Government has pledged and reaffirmed that since 1989, it has had the political will to collaborate openly with international organizations in this matter.

At the beginning of the 1990s, Cuba created the National Drug Commission with representatives in every province, to try to keep a balance between prevention and confrontation.

The Ministries of Justice, Public Health, Education, Interior, Tourism, Courts and the Public Prosecutor’s Office; i.e. every mass organization and institution, are participating in this task.

They are trying to give us milk and honey where we only find bitter herbs: the Castro family’s ties to drug trafficking.

Translated by Regina Anavy