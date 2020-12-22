From January 1 Cuba Will Require Travelers to Have a Negative Covid Test

14ymedio, Havana, 22 December 2020 — The Cuban government will require from January 1 to all international travelers a negative PCR test for Covid-19. The Ministry of Health acknowledged that the measure is due to the large number of imported cases detected with the reopening of the airports.

The requirement includes that the test be carried out in “a certified laboratory in the country of origin and carried out within a period of 72 hours before arrival in Cuba,” says the statement, signed by the Minister of Health, José Ángel Portal Miranda.

The health authorities also noted that the Ministry of Health is responsible for “the decision to issue the complementary hygienic epidemiological provisions authorized by the Law for international health control, in prevention of diseases that may harm our country.”

After keeping the airports closed for more than half a year, the Government decided, last October, to again allow commercial flights. Almost all the provinces of the Island had passed to the so-called “new normal” due to the low level of Covid-19 infection.

Havana was the territory that presented the most complex health situation and did not resume air traffic until November 15. The other provinces, before the reopening of the flights, either did not register positive cases or had a very low percentage of coronavirus infections.

However, with the arrival of international travelers, the situation became complicated throughout the Island. Indigenous cases skyrocketed and official data have set new records day after day.

The authorities have prosecuted travelers for the spread of epidemics. However, the official press has acknowledged that the complex health situation that still persists is due not only to the “indolence” of those who arrive in the country, but also to “violations of the protocols by medical personnel” and “the limited action of the political and mass organizations in the community.”

