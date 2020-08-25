Cuban Universities Will Open in September 1, But Not in Havana

14ymedio, Havana, 22 August 2020 — The 2019-2020 higher education school year, suspended five months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic, will resume on September 1, as reported this Friday in the Roundtable by the Minister of Higher Education, José Ramón Saborido.

However, university classes will not resume in Havana and two of its neighboring provinces, Artemisa and Mayabeque, due to their complex epidemiological situation due to the increase in positive cases of Covid-19.

The Cuban capital has been the area with the highest incidence of Covid-19 infections; after going through phase 1 of the de-escalation, new outbreaks and outbreaks have been reported, so the authorities have again decreed the phase of limited local transmission of the pandemic and the return to the most restrictive measures.

Saborido specified that the remaining subjects of the 2019-2020 academic year will be resolved in 13 weeks, during the next three months, so that the start of the 2020-2021 academic year will be on November 30. This new term has been scheduled to last a total of 32 weeks.

The first activities will be the final assignments, the change of subjects, the final exams, the extraordinary exams, the end-of-year exams and the gradual reopening of the student residences, depending on how the progress of the pandemic behaves.

It was also reported that the entrance exams to Higher Education will be held in a single set on October 9, 13 and 16 in the subjects of Mathematics, Spanish and History.

It was pointed out that most of the island’s universities, except those of Havana, carried out their graduations and 15,607 students defended their end-of-year reviews. In the case of the capital, there are still more than 1,204 students to complete their final career evaluations, and there are 5,602 throughout the country.

Havana students who study at universities in other provinces must undergo a PCR test for the virus before the transfer, which will be September 5.

The minister specified that if they have any questions, they can call from Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm at the telephone number 78-30-5470 or write to the email dircom@mes.gob.cu.

The Cuban authorities suspended classes in all schools last March as part of the measures to confront Covid-19. During one stage, some levels of education received content on television through educational programs and later closed for the summer vacation.

