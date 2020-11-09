Cuban Human Rights Group Denounces Manipulation of Elderly to Participate in Acts of Repudiation

14ymedio, Madrid, November 3rd, 2020 – Up to 11 mob acts of repudiation took place in Cuba this past October, according to data published by the Cuban Human Rights Watch Group, OCDH, meanwhile they point out that, “as poverty grows”, the more government repression increases.

Last month, the Madrid-based organization recorded at least 544 repressive actions against Cuban citizens. 152 of them were arbitrary arrests. Lately, artists from the San Isidro Movement have been the most persecuted.

The watch group explains the mob actions, called actos de repudio (acts of repudiation), “are a common intimidation technique organized in front of the homes of human rights activists, and they include physical and verbal violence.”

“It is always alarming when this mechanism of repression is used, but now more than ever, while the country is going through a very delicate situation due to the pandemic,” denounced Yaxys Cires, strategic director from OCDH. “Even more, it is outrageous that the elderly are being used in these violent mobs.”

In the past few weeks, the watch group reported the decline in the ability of Cubans to exercise their civil rights in the midst of the severe problems to get food. “According to a recent survey, 77% of Cubans said they suffer a severe to moderate food scarcity and 46% said it is very difficult to purchase the minimum needed to survive. Twenty one percent of the families surveyed said they live off less than $20.00 dollars per month, and 21% relies on an income equivalent to $21-$40 dollars per month.”

“The Cuban government got a seat in the United Nations Human Rights Council very easily, but it is utterly unable to solve the most basic problems of its citizens,” added Cires.

Among other abuses, the network of OCDC watchers reported at least 214 homes being besieged by police forces, and hundreds of cases of threats, harassment, public beatings, citations and fines.

Translated by: Mailyn Salabarria

