Cuban Government Shields Measures Taken in Havana with a Legal Decree

14ymedio, Havana, 2 September 2020 — The restrictive measures taken since Monday by the government of the province of Havana to contain the coronavirus pandemic already have legal shielding. The Official Gazette, in an extraordinary edition this Monday, includes Decree 14, “of infractions against communal hygiene and sanitary measures for the stage of confrontation with covid-19 in the province of Havana.”

The new legal norms detail, among other points, that the person who “hinders in any way the fulfillment of the sanitary measures dictated” will be imposed fines of 2,000 pesos. In addition, they indicate that the person who occupies positions as “head of a work or study center” and does not comply with the measures will have to pay 3,000 pesos.

Similarly, anyone who “does not use or uses incorrectly the facemask on public roads, buses, cars and inside work and service centers” is exposed to fines of 2,000 pesos, as well as anyone who plays or remains on the public road. Anyone who does not guarantee entry to the places with chlorinated water or alcohol solution, or keeps open places or gastronomic facilities or services outside the established hours, may receive a fine of 3,000 pesos.

Drinking alcoholic beverages in public places, holding parties “of any kind” and staying in public areas outside the advertised hours will be punished with a fine of 2,000 pesos.

For the owners of vehicles that circulate without an authorizing stamp or without the stamp of exceptionality in the restricted hours from 7 pm to 5 am, the fines provided are 3,000 pesos, in addition to the withdrawal of the driving license and travel permit.

Fines or other measures depending on the case will be imposed on the guardians of minors or judicially incapacitated who incur in any of the established contraventions.

