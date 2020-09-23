Covid Cases Grow Among Hotel Construction Workers in Varadero

14ymedio, Havana, 22 September 2020 — Covid-19 infections continue to increase in the construction camps working in Varadero. The province of Matanzas reported seven workers who tested positive for coronavirus by September 20.

Of those confirmed, five belong to the Siguapa campus in Santa Marta, one to Salvador, in Cárdenas and the seventh is a resident of the Unión de Reyes municipality, although he works in the Bachichi complex in Santa Marta, where an outbreak began that transcended this purpose. through the official newspaper Girón.

In the province, more than 5,000 PCR tests have been carried out since the Covid outbreak last August and, due to the situation in the Namibia camp, 315 tests were carried out in the last hours that included other builders living in the community, according to the state radio station Radio Ciudad Bandera.

Faced in recent days with a Covid-19 outbreak that involved 20 workers from two of the Constructora Hicacos camps, the main Matanzas company that works on the new buildings in Varadero, the Ministry of Public Health asked the provincial government to stop all the works in the famous Cuban spa.

However, the finishing touches are still going ahead in some high-end complexes built by the State, such as the one located on the Ramón de Antilla Peninsula, in Holguín.

As of this Monday, Matanzas has counted 62 active cases, with one person in serious condition. The Popular Council of Santa Marta is the most affected in the province with some neighborhoods and construction camps in quarantine.

To these figures must be added the isolation of another 432 construction workers, building number five in Villa Nicaragua with 34 apartments and 102 inhabitants, and a block from the boundary in which 22 dwellings are included, according to official media. In addition, areas of the Cárdenas municipality have restrictive measures such as in the Fructuoso Rodríguez neighborhood, the La Marina neighborhood and the Humberto Álvarez popular council.

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.