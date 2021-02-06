Brief History of a Hole



14ymedio, Havana, 5 February 2021 — On August 20, 2020, the workers of Havana Water opened this hole in Factor Street between Tulipán and Conill in the Havana neighborhood of Nuevo Vedado, with the intention of repairing a leak they had already resolved.

They repaired it.

This Thursday, February 4, two weeks short of six months, they covered the gap and left it as shown in the photo. It seemed enough to them.

In all that time, the vehicles that travel down that street were forced to navigate the pothole. Several times it was filled with rainwater, to the delight of the mosquitoes, and the grass even grew in it.

Hopefully, all the problems that afflict Cubans are as simple as that pothole.

