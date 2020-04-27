A Group of Americans Stranded in Cuba will Depart this Friday on Two Charter Flights

14ymedio, Havana, April 23, 2020 – US citizens who are stranded in Cuba will begin to depart this Friday on two charter flights operated by Delta Airlines, as reported by the embassy of that country on Wednesday.

Passengers must pay the airline the price of the tickets, the amount of which is unknown, and will travel from Havana to Miami.

“The embassy will continue to explore options for the repatriation of US citizens who are not traveling on this flight but wish to return home, however, there are no additional charter flights scheduled at this time,” the diplomatic headquarters stated.

The embassy has advised those who have not been able to obtain a seat on these flights that they should plan their stay in Cuba “until the airport reopens and the airlines can return” and urged them not to contact the mission unnecessarily, indicating that it will be the diplomatic envoy who will communicate with interested parties in case there are more flights available.

The note also reminds that all routine services and visas are on hold for the time being and urges US citizens to access the website for emergency situations.

Cuba closed its borders to international flights the last day of March to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which so far has totaled 1,189 cases on the island and has claimed 40 lives.

On the Island there are 12,744 visitors, of which 5,673 are foreign tourists and 7,071 are Cubans, who the authorities describe as “emigrated” for having permanent residency abroad.

Translated by Wilfredo Díaz Echevarria

