A 42-Year-Old Masseur, Alexander Alazo, Arrested for Attacking the Cuban Embassy in Washington

14ymedio, Havana, 30 April 2020 — The alleged perpetrator who fired several shots at the Cuban Embassy in Washington in the pre-dawn hours this past Thursday has been arrested by the police and answers to the name of Alexander Alazo. According to El Nuevo Herald, the individual is a 42-year-old man who had lived in Miami-Dade County and who has a license to practice massage in Texas.

The same newspaper which confirmed the information in public records indicated that Alazo has a police record for several traffic violations in Florida and in other states. However, there is no evidence of a conviction for crimes or criminal activities.

According to the Secret Service, who are in charge of the investigation, “The individual was arrested for being in possession of an unregistered firearm and ammunition, for assault with deadly intention, and for possession of a high-capacity [automatic] device.” The alleged attacker, who resides in Aubrey, Texas, offered no resistance.

The attack took place with an assault rifle around 2:00 in the morning against the exterior of the diplomatic mission in the northwest section of the US capital. Municipal police arrived at the location after neighbors notified them of the shots.

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Relations issued a communicado in which the attack was confirmed, and stated that no employee had been injured, although the building certainly had been, due to the impact of the bullets.

The building is secure and protected, since it is equipped with a system to confront any threat against its personnel and installations.

“It is an obligation of any nation to adopt all appropriate measures to secure the locations of any accredited diplomatic mission in its country against any intrusion or damage, and to avoid the disruption of peace of the mission and any assault on its dignity,” declared the communicado.

