A 101-year-old Cuban Defeats Covid-19 in South Florida

14ymedio, Havana, 22 August 2020 — She has lived for more than a century, and when she left the hospital, the Cuban Blanca Nieves Martínez first asked for food.

The grandmother residing in South Florida, was discharged from Memorial Hospital Miramar with applause and the joy of family and medical personnel who treated her when she fell ill with Covid-19.

“I’m hungry to eat a piece of meat,” was the blunt order captured by the cameras of Telemundo 51. Her wish was celebrated by all at the hearing it .

“We have been going through this for 20 days, from one hospital to another, and at her age it did not seem that things could turn out so well. Thanks to the hospital, thanks to you who have been magnificent,” said Sonia Pérez, daughter of Blanca Nieves.

The woman, who will turn 102 in November, is a lover of fishing and dominoes. Apart from Sonia, she has three more children, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and even a great-great-grandson in Cuba!

“She has always, from the age of five, fished, climbed in the bushes, caught coconuts… She is something else from another world!” said her granddaughter Gabriella Suárez with pride.

Blanca Nieves, after being infected and hospitalized on July 24, spent a few days in the hospital and was sent back home. Last Saturday she had to be admitted again.

Given her advanced age, the whole family was concerned and watching over the woman, who luckily was able to receive plasma 48 hours before discharge and got better right away.

This is “an example of the type of care that we are giving here to help patients, no matter what age,” Alberto García, the main nurse at the hospital in Miramar, told the local channel.

“Until last year she would go fishing with me, I got tired and she kept fishing,” said Sonia, who was very happy to return home with her beloved mother.

