14ymedio’s Faces of 2019: Carlos Acosta, Dancer

14ymedio, Havana, 30 December 2019 — The most important Cuban dancer today was born in Havana on June 2, 1973. He studied at the Cuban National Ballet School, where he graduated in 1991 with maximum qualifications and a gold medal. He has danced in prestigious companies such as the English National Ballet, the Houston Ballet and the American Ballet Theater. Since 1998 he is a permanent member of the Royal Ballet of London and principal guest dancer in the same company as of 2003.

In 2014 he received the medal of Commander of the Order of the British Empire from Queen Elizabeth II of England and a year later he retired from the Royal Ballet to promote his own foundation that supports young talents.

The year 2019 has been a great one for Acosta, as it began with his appointment in January as the new director of the Birmingham Royal Ballet, a position he will assume in January 2020. In addition, he has been nominated for best actor in Spain’s Goya Awards for his participation in the filmYuli, directed by Icíar Bollaín and presented at the Havana Film Festival, although the book which inspired the movie has not been sold on the Island. In his autobiographical book, No Way Home, Acosta denounces the racism he suffered within the National Ballet of Cuba and especially from its director, Alicia Alonso.

