14ymedio’s Faces of 2019: Camilo Condis, Entrepreneur

14ymedio, Havana, 29 December 2019 – An industrial Engineer from the Technological University of Havana (CUJAE) with a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the San Antonio de Murcia Catholic University of Spain, Camilo Condis is an entrepreneur and a community activist. He has worked on the Catholic magazine Espacio Laical (Lay Space) and the CubaEmprende Project, which seeks to train and support those who decide to make their way in the private sector.

Since 2011 he has worked with Artecorte, a non-profit community organization for which he serves as general administrator. Condis advocates the development of the self-employed sector in Cuba and resides in Havana.

In 2019, along with two other Internet users, he started the Radio Enjambre podcast, discussing the universe of Twitter in Cuba and other current issues. From that platform, Condis has stood out for questioning public officials about the performance of their duties, highlighting the importance of new technologies and addressing entrepreneurship issues.

See also: 14ymedio’s 14 Faces of 2019

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.