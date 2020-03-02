’14ymedio’ Launches a New Mobile Version

14ymedio, Havana, 2 March 2020 — A few months after reaching its first six years, the newspaper 14ymedio is releasing a new version to access our content from mobile phones and tablets. The newly opened interface seeks to provide users with a more pleasant experience, easier access to our content and a greater ability to share our articles on social networks.

Some of the novelties offered by this version include such things as the side menu from which the different sections are accessed, the transparent management of cookies, the option to share any content from the cover to a wide variety of social networks, instant messaging services, emails and browsers.

The ability to navigate between one article to another without having to return to the front page every time, a more attractive visualization of the images, a new menu at the bottom of each page with options for sharing content, together with a better presentation of the content related to the topic that has been previously published on our portal, guarantee a more complete approach to our reporting archive.

With all this, this newspaper confirms that it is still working on innovation and technological development, as well as being very attentive to offering a fast and pleasant experience for users, both in substance and in form.

This renovation is also aimed at readers who visit us through their cell phones, who represent almost 60% of our daily traffic, so that they can interact more effectively with our site and enhance their ability to spread our work on social networks and other internet services. Each internet user can thus become a promoter of our journalistic work.

The mobile version is still in a testing phase, so it is possible that users may have difficulty accessing some content, such as the comments area. We are sorry for the inconvenience, we promise to solve these problems as soon as possible and we invite you to give your opinion in the comment space of the web version.

Our media is still subject to censorship imposed by the Cuban authorities on national servers. However, the use of VPN services and anonymous proxies allows you to bypass this barrier.

The new mobile version, which is not an application for Android, iOS or other operating systems, is a qualitative leap in access to 14ymedio, which will be incorporating additional improvements in the coming weeks. Users should not take any additional action to navigate this version, which is automatically loaded when accessing from cell phones or tablets. We hope you like it.

